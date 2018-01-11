Ex-PPSC chief held guilty in disproportionate assets case

A special Vigilance Bureau (VB) court on Wednesday held former Punjab Public Services Commission (PPSC) chief Ravinder Pal Singh alias Ravi Sidhu guilty in a disproportionate assets case. The court has acquitted five persons in the case and fixed January 15 for pronouncement of the quantum of sentence. Sidhu has been sent to Ropar jail.

A case against Sidhu and five other persons, identified as Paramjeet Singh, Gurdeep Singh Manchanda, his wife Surinder Kaur, Prem Sagar and Randhir Singh Dheera, was registered on March 25, 2002 at VB police station in Phase VIII.

The five were acquitted by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Monika Goel due to lack of evidence.

The case was registered under sections 7, 13 (1), 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 467 (forgery ), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document ) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The charges were framed against all the accused on November 21, 2002, in a special VB court in the court of the then Special Judge, A S Kathuria under sections Sections 7, 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The VB, in its FIR, had alleged that Paramjeet Singh, Manchanda and his wife Surinder Kaur were transferring Sidhu’s money thorough hawala transactions.

