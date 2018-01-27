Ex-PM Deve Gowda, ex-prez Pranab Mukherjee at release of Biju Patnaik’s pictorial biography

Former chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and Karnataka, NT Rama Rao, Biju Patnaik and HD Deve Gowda respectively. Express photo by Sanjay K Sharma Former chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and Karnataka, NT Rama Rao, Biju Patnaik and HD Deve Gowda respectively. Express photo by Sanjay K Sharma

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, prime minister H D Deve Gowda, deputy prime minister L K Advani and CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury will participate in the launch of the pictorial biography of Odisha leader Biju Patnaik at Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The leaders were welcomed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the day, official sources said. The pictorial biography ‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’ is written by noted writer Sundar Ganesan to mark the birth centenary of the late legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

Patnaik, who is also the president of BJD, will preside over the function, organiser Biju Patnaik Birth Centenary Committee said adding Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Odisha assembly Narasingha Mishra, senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra, BJP MLA Dilip Ray, have been invited. Eminent journalist Prabhu Chawla would also be present, the organsiers added.

