Ex-panchayat member announces Rs 1 crore for Hegde’s tongue, Prakash Raj slams minister

A former Karnataka panchayat member on Tuesday offered Rs 1 crore to anyone who would chop off Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde’s tongue for his remark that secular people didn’t know their parents and were unaware of their bloodline.

“Opposing his (Hegde’s) remarks I am announcing a bounty of Rs 1 crore for chopping his tongue and bringing it (over) in one month,” PTI quoted former Kalaburagi zilla panchayat member Gurushant Pattedar as saying. Pattedar said Hedge’s comment hurt the Dalits, Muslims and OBCs.

Addressing an event organised by the Brahman Yuva Parishad in Koppal district of Karnataka, the Union Minister raised a storm on Monday as he heaped scorn on “secularists”, saying they were like “people without parentage”. He also said the BJP had come to power to “change the Constitution” and would do so in the “near future”.

“There is a new culture now of secularists. If someone says I am a Muslim, or I am a Christian, or I am a Lingayat, or I am a Hindu, I feel very happy because he knows his roots. But these people who call themselves secularists, are like people without parentage or who don’t know their bloodline,” he said.

Pattedar, who is currently associated with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), also accused Hegde of “denigrating” the Constitution.

Mr Ananth Kumar Hegde …as an elected representative …how can u stoop down so low …by commenting on ones parenthood … #justasking pic.twitter.com/E3Z2CDrXJd — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 25, 2017

Earlier in the day, actor Prakash Raj, who has attacked the Centre over various issues ranging from intolerence to demonetisation, shot a letter to Hegde, accusing the skill and development minister of inciting hate and said secularism was about “respecting and accepting diverse religions”. Terming Hedge’s statement as “cheap comments”, Raj wondered how could he stoop “so low” by commenting on one’s parenthood.

On Monday, immediately after Hegde made the comments, the Karnataka Congress was quick to condemn the leader. “Anantkumar has no culture. He does not know political or parliamentary language, or even the social system in India. How can he change the Constitution, they cannot make India a Hindu Rashtra. There are 125 crore people in India and all of them are Indians… only Brahmins cannot be glorified,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

