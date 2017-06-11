Ex-officials sign ‘petition’ against ‘majoritarianism’

Highlighting the need to “reclaim and defend the spirit of the Constitution of India, as envisaged by the founding fathers”, 65 retired civil servants have in a “petition” asked “all public authorities, public institutions and constitutional bodies to take heed of disturbing trends and take corrective action” in the face of “rising authoritarianism and majoritarianism, which do not allow for reasoned debate, discussion and dissent”.

The oldest signatory is 91-year-old Har Mander Singh, an IAS officer of the 1953 batch. Among the other signatories are retired IAS officers Vivek Agnihotri, V S Ailawadi, S P Ambrose, G Balachandran, N C Saxena, Jawhar Sircar, Ardhendu Sen, and Amitabha Pande, retired IPS officers Julio Rebeiro and N Balachandran, and retired IFS officer Ishrat Aziz.

The retired officials have questioned the idea that “those in authority should not be questioned”, and have expressed concern over “growing hyper-nationalism that reduces any critique to a binary: if you are not with the government, you are anti-national”. Former health secretary Keshav Desiraju, who is a signatory, said “the political atmosphere nowadays is encouraging all to believe that they can take the law in their own hands.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App