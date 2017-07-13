Ex-NASA engineer among two held for ‘peddling drugs’

Dundu Anish, an American citizen, was arrested along with businessman Ritul Agarwal, 26, a week after a narcotics racket was busted. (File) Dundu Anish, an American citizen, was arrested along with businessman Ritul Agarwal, 26, a week after a narcotics racket was busted. (File)

A 29-year-old Indian-American aerospace engineer, who has worked for NASA, was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly peddling drugs in Hyderabad. Dundu Anish, an American citizen, was arrested along with businessman Ritul Agarwal, 26, a week after a narcotics racket was busted.

Officials said that drugs were allegedly recovered from Anish and that US authorities had been told about his arrest. Probe has found that Anish had allegedly ordered various quantities of cocaine and other drugs eight times through the darknet from Hyderabad worth over Rs 20 lakh.

Officials said that Anish had returned to Hyderabad in February probably because US authorities were closing in on him. Anish comes from a well-known Secunderabad family. He studied at Doon School, Dehradun, before pursuing aerospace engineering in the US. He worked for NASA’s jet propulsion lab on rocket systems for two years.

Agrawal, a business administration graduate from ICFAI business school, was held on the basis of information given by Anish. He too was in alleged possession of narcotics. The two would allegedly order narcotics online and pay digitally. They have purportedly told police that the drugs were delivered through courier bearing the Netherlands’ markings.

