Ex-MLA who ‘abused’ cop in police custody

THE MUMBAI Police Wednesday arrested former MLA Ramesh Kadam, who was captured in a video allegedly abusing and threatening a police officer last week. Kadam, lodged at the Byculla prison for another case, was produced before the local court and has been remanded in police custody till Thursday. Mumbai Police spokesperson Rashmi Karandikar said, “Kadam was arrested on Wednesday by the Nagpada police, where a case was registered against him. He was produced before a local court that remanded him to police custody till Thursday.”

Kadam, who was arrested in a Rs 356-crore scam in 2015, was lodged at the Byculla prison.

The incident in question took place last Thursday when Kadam was being taken to a hospital for a medical check up. He got into an argument with police inspector Manoj Pawar, who is attached to the Local Arms (LA) unit. He then abused Pawar and threatened him. The incident was captured by a police constable on his mobile phone. After the video went viral, the Mumbai Police top brass asked the zonal deputy commissioner for an inquiry, following which an FIR was registered.

An officer linked to the probe said, “We sought his custody to record his statement and question him in connection with the incident.”Kadam had been arrested in August 2015 for his suspected role in a scam involving the Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation, of which he was the chairman.

