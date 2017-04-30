Ex-MLA, suspended Congress leader from Dhenkanal joins BJD

Suspended Congress leader and former MLA Sudhir Samal on Sunday joined the BJD in Odisha. Samal, who was the president of Dhenkanal district unit of Congress, joined BJD along with a large number of supporters in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

“More than 2,000 leaders and workers of Congress under the leadership of ex-MLA Sudhir Samal have joined BJD. This will strengthen the party,” Patnaik said.

Samal, who had been suspended from Congress for alleged anti-party activities, said he decided to join BJD as many leaders and workers in Congress were unhappy over the state of affairs in the party stung by infighting. He said the functioning of BJD under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik was quite impressive.

Describing the induction of Samal into the party, senior BJD leaders said it will significantly boost the party, particularly in the Dhenkanal region.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now