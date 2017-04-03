Ex-MLA opens fire in Bihar; one dead, four injured

A former MLA and his aides today allegedly opened fire at Tenduni village in Rohtas district over a land dispute, leaving an 8-year-old girl dead and four others injured, police said. Suryadeo Singh, a former MLA from Bikramganj constituency, and his supporters started firing indiscriminately in Tenduni village under Bikramganj police station following a land dispute, Rohtas SP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said.

Seven persons, including Singh and his wife, were arrested. Three rifles and seven cartridges have been seized from the former legislator’s house, the SP said. The deceased has been identified as Sahela Khatun while four others–Chhote Singh (40), Sahil Kumar (4), Prakash Kumar (9) and a seven-year-old son of Amar Singh–were injured in the firing, the officer said, adding that they have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The situation is under control and an investigation has been initiated, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now