Ex-minister E Ahamed faints during President’s address, taken to hospital

E Ahamed, the former MoS for external affairs in the Manmohan Singh administration and a IUML MP from Kerala, collapsed during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to both Houses of Parliament in the central hall on Tuesday. Ahamed was immediately taken to a hospital.

Ahamed is the IUML MP representing Malappuram constituency in Kerala. IUML is an ally of the Congress in the state.

