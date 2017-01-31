Ex-minister E Ahamed faints during President’s address, taken to hospital

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2017 12:52 pm
E Ahamed, the former MoS for external affairs in the Manmohan Singh administration and a IUML MP from Kerala, collapsed during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to both Houses of Parliament in the central hall on Tuesday. Ahamed was immediately taken to a hospital.
Ahamed is the IUML MP representing Malappuram constituency in Kerala. IUML is an ally of the Congress in the state.
More details are awaited.
© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd