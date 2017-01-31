Latest News
Ex-minister E Ahamed faints during President’s address, taken to hospital

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2017 12:52 pm
E Ahamed arrives to assume charge as MoS for External Affairs in New Delhi on Monday. *** Local Caption *** E Ahamed arrives to assume charge as MoS for External Affairs in New Delhi on Monday. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey, 24 Jan 11 E Ahamed, the former MoS for external affairs (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

E Ahamed, the former MoS for external affairs in the Manmohan Singh administration and a IUML MP from Kerala, collapsed during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to both Houses of Parliament in the central hall on Tuesday. Ahamed was immediately taken to a hospital.

Ahamed is the IUML MP representing Malappuram constituency in Kerala. IUML is an ally of the Congress in the state.

More details are awaited.

