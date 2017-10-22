Ex-minister booked for bid to frame Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader in drugs case

Representational image Representational image

Former minister and Congress leader D Sridhar Babu and two others have been booked for allegedly trying to falsely implicate a leader of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in a drugs case.

Babu and Congress workers Bhargav and Sudershan have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychiatric Substances (NDPS) Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central zone) Joel Davis said on Sunday.

According to a complaint filed by Kishan Reddy, the president of Muttaram mandal of the TRS in Peddapalli district, Sudershan allegedly planned to place marijuana in his house and sought help from Bhargav and Babu.

Reddy submitted some recordings of telephone conversations wherein Sudarshan was purportedly heard requesting for Babu’s help to implicate him (Reddy) in a false narcotics case, Davis told PTI.

“Babu purportedly assured Sudershan that he would send police once the drug was placed in Reddy’s house and get him arrested for possessing the banned substance. The TRS leader somehow got hold of the audio recordings and filed a complaint,” he said.

A senior police official said Reddy and Sudershan were involved in a land dispute in Muttaram.

According to police, Babu’s residence falls under the Chikkadpally limits in the city and hence the case was booked here. Repeated calls to Babu for his comments went unanswered. He was a minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

