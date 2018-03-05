Ex-Maharashtra minister duped with promise of special mobile number, iphone

  • Associate Sponsor
By: PTI | Nashik | Updated: March 5, 2018 7:02 pm
iphone, maharashtra minister, man booked for duping ex-maharashtra minister, Babanrao Gholap, maharashtra police Gholap deposited the said amount in the bank account, details of which were given by the accused. (Representational Image)

An unidentified person was booked for allegedly duping former Maharashtra minister Babanrao Gholap to the tune of Rs 1.33 lakh after promising him special cell number and iphone, police said on Monday. The accused demanded Rs 1.33 lakh from Gholap in between January 1 to November 20 last year and promised him to provide a special mobile number and iphone, said Sub-Inspector Chandrakant Gaikwad of Nashik Road police station.

Gholap deposited the said amount in the bank account, details of which were given by the accused. However, as Gholap did not receive any special cell number or iphone, he lodged a complaint at the Nashik Road police station, the officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered last night, Gaikwad said, adding a probe was on.

  1. Sheik Mohamed
    Mar 5, 2018 at 7:39 pm
    Why Minister failed to utilize his common sense in this regard before depositing money in Bank account?
