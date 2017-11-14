Ex-Jharkhand Chief Secy Sajal Chakraborty held guilty in fodder scam case; sent to judicial custody

Former Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sajal Chakraborty was on Tuesday held guilty by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with one of the many fodder scam cases. The court has set November 21, as the next date of hearing for the quantum of punishment and delivering of judgment.

Chakraborty, who was on bail and present in court, was taken into custody and sent to jail. He had been appointed as Chief Secretary in October 2014 and was removed in January 2015.

The case in which Chakraborty was held guilty pertained to an alleged illegal withdrawal of Rs 37 crores from the treasury of West Singbhum (Chaibasa) district.

Chakraborty was accused by the prosecution for not taking requisite action after the fraudulent withdrawals from the treasury came to light. Posted as Deputy Commissioner, Chakraborty was overall in-charge of the treasury.

Already 45 people have been convicted in the case, including former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, in 2013. However, Chakraborty had got an order from the Jharkhand High Court, which had granted him relief on the ground that a person convicted in one case could not be convicted in the other, if the evidence involved was the same. Chakraborty was already convicted in another case related to the fodder scam.

But, in May this year, the Supreme Court set aside the order, following which Chakraborty had to face trial again before the special CBI court. The court, after due process, held him guilty today, said CBI counsel B M P Singh.

