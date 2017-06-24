Ex-ED official gets bail in extortion case

A local court on Friday granted bail to former Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Manoj Kumar in connection with an extortion case against him. “He has been granted bail. Court has imposed few conditions like he cannot leave Kolkata till July 7 and he has to meet investigating officer of the case twice a week. He was in custody for last 48 days”, said defence lawyer Shyamal Ghosh.

The case was lodged on the complaint of a chartered accountant named Kamal Somani at Shakespeare Sarani police station in February, this year. “There was no improvement in the case for all these days when Kumar was in custody”, he added.

Kumar, who hasn’t been able to take up his posting as assistant commissioner, Central Board of Excise and Customs as he is under suspension, had surrendered before the court on directives of Supreme Court. Kumar was the nodal investigation officer looking into the Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

