Ex-deputy mayor, 3 others shot dead: Dhanbad cops hunt antecedents of 4 men ‘missing’ since murder

BJP MLA from Jharia, Sanjeev Singh, who is Neeraj’s cousin, has been named in the FIR along with four of his associates. BJP MLA from Jharia, Sanjeev Singh, who is Neeraj’s cousin, has been named in the FIR along with four of his associates.

DHANBAD POLICE are examining the claim of a former director of Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) that four youths living in his house as tenants were missing since former deputy mayor Neeraj Singh and three aides were shot dead on the evening of March 21.

The former director (name withheld), whose house is located in Kusum Vihar under Saraidhela police station area of Dhanbad, approached the police with an application saying that the four were missing since the incident and the police are investigating their antecedents,” Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

The four were reportedly staying there for the last one month. The official had given the accommodation on rent to one of them — the young man reportedly told him that he worked with a private firm in Bokaro — and did not inquire much when the other men joined him about a month ago.

BJP MLA from Jharia, Sanjeev Singh, who is Neeraj’s cousin, has been named in the FIR along with four of his associates.

On Friday, the police said they have not received any evidence after scanning footage of CCTVs installed near the crime spot. An officer said they are trying to verify the claims of Aditya Raj, who had escaped with gunshot wounds on his hand in the shooting. His statement was recorded in the presence of ADG (CID) Ajay Kumar Singh.

Initially, he had made claims that seemed to corroborate the version in the FIR. On sustained questioning, Aditya, who worked with Neeraj, was not able to explain crucial aspects of the incident, an officer said. The police are also examining whether he had slipped off after reaching hospital before resurfacing.

Dhanbad’s deputy mayor Eklavya Singh, younger brother of Neeraj Singh, and his uncle, former minister Bachcha Singh, addressed the media today and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident. They said the family does not have faith in a police probe because the main accused belongs to the ruling party.

On Thursday, Sanjeev had said that he is ready for any kind of probe.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now