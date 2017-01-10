Ex-councillor’s son molests 14 yr-old girl, arrested

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a teenaged son of an ex-councillor in Mansarovar Park area of Shahdara, police said on Tuesday. The girl was allegedly being stalked by 19-year-old Akhil for the last few days, they said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The incident took place three days ago when the girl was going home. “Akhil allegedly pulled her and tried to grope her. When she resisted, he also slapped her three-four times,” said a senior police officer.

The girl informed about the incident to her father, who filed a police complaint, he added. The accused, Akhil, was arrested the same day.

His mother is an ex-councillor of the area.