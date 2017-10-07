Ex-Congress MLA related to Ram Rahim says his faith ‘unshaken’

Everywhere, dera followers were blamed. But it seems anti-social elements who wanted to defame dera followers were part of this violence. Inquiry is going on and truth will be revealed,” said Harminder Singh Jassi. (Express Photo) Everywhere, dera followers were blamed. But it seems anti-social elements who wanted to defame dera followers were part of this violence. Inquiry is going on and truth will be revealed,” said Harminder Singh Jassi. (Express Photo)

Former Congress MLA Harminder Singh Jassi, whose daughter Husanpreet Insaan is married to Jasmeet Insaan, son of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, on Friday came out in support of the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda head, saying his and other followers’ faith in the dera chief remained “unshaken” and hoped he would get justice in the higher courts.

Jassi’s house in Bathinda’s Model Town and another house in Jassi village in the same district wore a deserted look since August 23, when the security deployed outside his house had told The Indian Express that he was away to Sirsa.

However, talking to The Indian Express on Friday, Jassi said, “I never went to Sirsa or Panchkula. I remained inside my Mohali house for a few days and later came to my village in Bathinda for 2-3 days.” Though Congress has taken a tough stand against dera followers and the Punjab police have arrested a number of them for inciting violence in various parts of the state, Jassi said dera followers never believed in violence. “So many innocent lives were lost in Panchkula violence. Sporadic incidents of violence happened in Punjab too. Everywhere, dera followers were blamed. But it seems anti-social elements who wanted to defame dera followers were part of this violence. Inquiry is going on and truth will be revealed,” he said.

Jassi said he was busy all these days with personal work in Delhi, but remained in touch with his daughter Husanpreet and other family members. “They all are residing in their house in village Gursar Modia in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. I keep meeting them every 3-4 days. One can understand the responsibilities of a father. I have to be with my daughter.”

Asked about the party’s stand on dera followers, Jassi, who still considers Ram Rahim his guru, said, “My personal relationships and politics should not be mixed. On politics front, I am visiting my constituency Maur from where I contested last.”

After the court’s verdict on Ram Rahim on August 25, Jassi vacated his Bathinda house, which he let out on rent from October 1. “I have a house in Jassi village, about 25 km from Maur in Bathinda. I stay there whenever I visit Maur. Otherwise, I stay at my Mohali residence.” Jassi also dismissed reports that he gave shelter to Honeypreet while she was on the run. “I am not in contact with her since August 25. I never contacted her, nor did she approach me for getting shelter.”

