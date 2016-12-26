Ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda had demanded probe into Vadra land deals: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Dec. 26 will inaugurate the ‘Digi-Dhan’ mela in Gurugram. (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Dec. 26 will inaugurate the ‘Digi-Dhan’ mela in Gurugram. (File Photo)

HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda had in the Assembly demanded investigation into cases related to the Robert Vadra land deals. But now that probe has been initiated, he is calling it political vendetta. “By saying so, Mr Hooda is proving the saying, ‘a speck in the beard of a thief’, right. If he has not committed anything wrong, why should he be afraid of any inquiry? The truth will come out after investigations, which are under way, come to an end,” said Khattar at a public meeting in Sampla near Rohtak on Sunday.

The Haryana government had entrusted the probe into grant of licences in four villages of Gurgaon to various real estate companies, including Skylight Hospitality, owned by Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra to the Justice S N Dhingra Commission. After the Commission submitted its report, Hooda filed a petition, challenging the Constitution and the outcome of the Commission.

Launching a scathing attack on Hooda in his bastion, Khattar said, “The fourth floor of the Haryana Civil Secretariat had come to be known as a den of middlemen out to secure transfers, change of land use and grant of licences. But, now this trend has been reversed.” He added, “The power to grant CLU rested with the director, Town and Country Planning Department, until 1991. These were later taken by the chief ministers. But, in larger public interest, we have given the power back to the director.” Khattar further stated that the business of employees’ transfer had also been curbed by his government.

Taking a further dig at the former CM, Khattar said they had worked for their respective areas or families during the last 48 years and that Hooda misled people by promising to make Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi a “Paris” during his 10-year rule. “But I am told that even today, the people of the area are deprived of development,” he maintained.

Khattar said the previous government had announced that Sampla would be made a subdivision just to gain political mileage, but never posted a subdivisional magistrate. He made the announcement on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Steel Minister Birender Singh, too, alleged Hooda had misled the people on many counts.