Ex-CBI joint director appointed anti-corruption officer in Airports Authority of India

Former CBI officer R S Bhatti was appointed the anti-corruption officer in the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday, according to an official order.

Bhatti, a 1990-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, has been appointed the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) in the AAI till October 21, 2019, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.

The CVO acts as distant arm of the Central Vigilance Commission to check corruption in an organisation.

Bhatti was last posted in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the joint director in Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA), that is conducting investigation into the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Besides him, the government has appointed anti-corruption officials in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) and Hindustan Copper Ltd.

Vinod Kumar, a 1987-batch Indian Forest Service officer of Uttarakhand cadre, has been appointed as the CVO in the IOC for an initial period of three years, the order said.

Suchitra Sharma, a 1987-batch officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), will be the CVO of Gail, it said.

Naveen Kumar Singh, a 1990-batch officer of Indian Railway Store Service, has been appointed CVO of HCL, Kolkata, the order said.

Debashish Sahu, a 1994-batch IRS officer, will be CVO of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, Visakhapatnam for three years, it said.

