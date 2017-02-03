Ex-CBI director Joginder Singh passes away after prolonged illness    

Former CBI director Joginder Singh (File Photo) Former CBI director Joginder Singh (File Photo)

Former CBI Director Joginder Singh passed away in New Delhi on Friday after a prolonged illness. Singh who headed CBI between 1996-97 was selected for the Indian Police Service at the age of 20. The cremation is likely to held on Saturday afternoon at the Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi.

Singh a Karnataka cadre IPS from 1961 batch was 77 now and before joining the CBI, he served as superintendent of police in Bihar, deputy inspector general and inspector general in Karnataka, director of youth services in Karnataka, special home secretary to the government of Karnataka, director in ministry of commerce, director general in Narcotics Control Bureau, director general in Indo-Tibetan Border Police and special secretary in the home ministry among other postings.

Singh assumed charge of CBI in 1996 when investigation into the hawala scandal was at its peak. His 11-month tenure was tumultuous and he came under constant attack from the politicians, the judiciary, the executive and the media. The high point of Singh’s tenure came in Berne on January 21 when he received secret Swiss bank documents relating to the Rs 650 million Bofors pay-offs. He also handled Chandra Swami, St Kitts, securities scam cases.

He also served as inspector general in the Central Reserve Police Force, and led a number of delegations to the UK, USA, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Iran, UAE, Hong Kong and Switzerland on behalf of the government.

Singh also authored books like ‘Make a Way Where There is None’, ‘50 Days to Top’, ‘Inside CBI’, ‘Some Untold Tales’, ‘Without Fear and Favour’ and ‘Inside India’.

