Ex-Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan appeals to Governor for parole

Justice Karnan.

Retired Calcutta High Court Justice C S Karnan, sentenced to six months in jail for contempt of court by the Supreme Court, has appealed to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi for parole. Karnan, who was arrested on Friday, is admitted in SSKM Hospital following complaints of chest pain. “He made an appeal for release on parole to the Governor. A copy of the appeal has been sent to the state government as well. Yesterday, we mailed the copy to the Raj Bhawan. A hard copy of the letter will be sent soon. We are waiting for a positive response from the governor,” said his lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara, who added that the Karnan’s condition was stable.

“It is most respectfully prayed that Your Excellency, the Governor of West Bengal, be pleased to exercise the jurisdiction invested in Your Excellency and enlarge the prisoner, Shri Justice C S Karnan on bail/parole in the interest of justice and equity,” read the copy of the appeal.

The former HC judge was arrested by West Bengal police from the guesthouse of a private college in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district.

This took place a week after he retired from service — the first high court judge to have done so as a fugitive.

