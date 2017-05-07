Ex-Bihar BJP chief made in-charge of party’s Himachal Pradesh affairs

Former Bihar BJP chief Mangal Pandey was on Sunday appointed the party’s in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, where assembly election is scheduled to be held later this year.

Pandey succeeds Shrikant Sharma, who is now a Cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and is no longer a national office bearer of the party.

The Bihar leader was at the helm of the party’s state affairs when the BJP-led NDA lost the 2015 assembly polls to the JD(U), RJD and Congress alliance.

The saffron party is looking to come back to power in Himachal Pradesh, where Congress Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is facing corruption charges.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now