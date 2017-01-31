Ex-ATS officer seeks probe into 26/11 autopsy reports

In a fresh twist to the 2008 Malegaon blast case, former Maharashtra ATS officer Mehboob Mujawar has demanded a probe into the postmortem reports of two unidentified men who were reportedly killed during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The autopsy reports are part of the chargesheet filed by the ATS on the 26/11 investigations against Ajmal Kasab.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Mujawar had claimed that two prime suspects of the Malegaon blasts — Ramji Kalsangre and Sandeep Dange —- were killed by ATS officers on November 26, 2008, and shown as 26/11 victims. He was recently examined by the NIA, which is probing the Malegaon case.

Mujawar said, “Post mortem reports need to be investigated. I have more evidence and will present it later.” NIA officials said a probe is under way.