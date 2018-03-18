Ex-armyman, BJP workers in sedition row as Jammu town simmers

Nowshera has been shut for nearly a month now due to the agitation. Arun Sharma Nowshera has been shut for nearly a month now due to the agitation. Arun Sharma

One is an ex-serviceman, the second runs an Army canteen, while the other two are BJP workers. On March 8, all four, belonging to Nowshera town and its outskirts, located 7-8 km from the Line of Control in the Jammu region, were slapped with sedition charges for raising pro-Pakistan slogans. As Avtar Singh, 60, Gurmeet Singh, 48, Arun Gupta, 37, and Ashi Gupta, 24, remain in hiding, the case has brought to the fore an agitation that has shut down the entire region, including banks and government offices, for the past month. A Joint Action Committee spearheading the protest puts the business losses to the Nowshera sub-division at nearly Rs 200 crore.

At the heart of this protest lies a demand, first raised some 60 years ago, to make Nowshera, which is a sub-division in Rajouri, a district. On March 8, when news came that BJP ministers had agreed to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s proposal to have a common Additional Deputy Commissioner for Nowshera and Sunderbani sub-divisions, functioning on a one-month rotation basis between the two, the anger erupted.

It was seen as another sign of the “discrimination” against Nowshera, with its nearly 90 per cent Hindu population, that had been part of Pakistan’s Mirpur district before 1947. After Partition, when Pakistan annexed some areas in the region, Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote remained in India. In 2014, the BJP won the Nowshera and Kalakote Assembly seats for the first time, fuelling hope among its residents that its demand would finally get a hearing.

On March 8, the day the government decision was made public, people poured onto the roads of Nowshera, raising slogans against the BJP and the state government. In anger, a few of them, including allegedly Avtar, Gurmeet, Arun and Ashi, raised pro-Pakistan slogans. Nowshera Additional Superintendent of Police Master Popsy says the slogans had the potential to disturb peace and so sedition charges were slapped on the four who could be identified. “Once they are apprehended, those accompanying them would also be nabbed on the basis of what they disclose,” he says.

Avtar’s wife Kirpal Kaur, 50, talks about how they came to Nowshera from the Valley two decades ago, driven by militant violence. “Militants attacked our house when my husband was in the Army,” she says. They have three daughters and a son, who is a driver. After retirement, Avtar opened a shop repairing stoves, and the family struggles to make a living from the combined income of Rs 6,000-7,000 a month, apart from Avtar’s pension. As migrants from Kashmir, the state government also gives them 30 kg rice and 8 kg flour per month as ration. However, Kirpal says they are still to get the two-room tenement due to them as migrants.

Afraid for Avtar, Kirpal says, “He is a patriot who defended the country’s frontiers. Why would he do anything against his country?” Several members of the family of the second accused, Gurmeet, are in the Army or have served in it. His elder brother Kirpal Singh retired as Captain, while two others, Manohar Singh and Jaswant Singh, retired as havildars. Gurmeet’s younger brother Harnam Singh, who retired as soldier, is now a government teacher, while another younger brother, Darshan Singh, is still in the Army. Besides running an Army canteen, Gurmeet is also president of his village Dhallian’s Gurdwara Baba Banda Bahadur Singh.

“On what basis have they registered the FIR?” asks Gurmeet’s daughter Jaspreet Kaur, 19, adding that the sedition charge would only worsen the already tense situation. Gurmeet and wife Ravinder Kaur have another child, a son aged 13.

The third accused, Arun, runs a business of hardware, paints, tiles and construction materials. Ashi, 24, is his nephew, who helps out his father in his cloth business. Neighbours say the family members had campaigned for the BJP’s victorious candidate Ravinder Raina in the 2014 Assembly elections.

Ashi’s father Kulbhushan Gupta says the slogans were a natural outpouring of anger. “Arun and Ashi have always been in the forefront of demonstrations against Pakistan over cross-border firing and militant violence. (After the pro-Pakistan slogans were raised) they realised their mistake and, within five minutes, publicly apologised,” he says, regretting that while “vested interests” were circulating video-clips of their raising slogans, they were silent on their unconditional apology.

A member of the Joint Action Committee that is leading the protest, Bharat Bhushan, says the pro-Pakistan slogans were only meant to grab the BJP’s attention. While MLA Raina remained unavailable for comment, BJP district general secretary Moolraj Sharma admits that Arun and Ashi worked for the party in the 2014 elections and continue to participate in party functions. He says the two had been “misled” by the BJP’s opponents. “We too are disturbed since we came to know of the incident,” Sharma says.

Congress leader Shafiq Mir calls raising of pro-Pakistan slogans an expression of the resentment against the state government. “Whenever there are extreme instances of injustice, ‘Pakistan’ takes birth in Jammu and Kashmir,” he comments.

Adds Gurmeet’s daughter Jaspreet, “When my father and the others were holding the Tricolour and raising pro-India slogans to raise their demand for Nowshera, did anybody in the government try to redress their grievance? Why are they objecting then to raising of pro-Pakistan slogans?”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App