EVMs unavailable, state EC may hold urban body polls with ballot papers

Due to unavailability of electronic voting machines (EVMs) that are in “working condition”, the state Election Commission (SEC) may conduct the upcoming elections in urban local bodies with ballot papers, including in municipal corporations, where it had used EVMs to elect mayors and corporators in 2012. State Election Commissioner S K Agarwal said he has written to the Election Commission of India in this regard, and is awaiting a reply.

“In 2012, we had conducted the elections of mayors and corporators (of municipal corporations) using EVMs. But elections to municipal boards and nagar panchayats were conducted using ballot papers. Last time, EVMs were provided by the Election Commission, but they were built before 2006. These EVMs had outlived their utility, so it would not be right to use them,” said Agarwal. He added: “I have written to the Chief Election Commissioner to provide us EVMs built after 2006… If the same is not available, we would have to conduct elections through ballot papers.”

In all, there are 14 municipal corporations, 193 municipal boards and 427 nagar panchayats in UP, officials of urban development department said. Elections to these bodies were last held in June-July, 2012. The five-year term of most elected representatives is slated to end in July.

J P Singh, officer on special duty in the SEC, said EVMs had been used in local body polls for the first time in 2012, and that too only in big cities. “We had requested the EC in November, last year to provide us EVMs for the upcoming elections. The EC went on to allot us EVMs from Madhya Pradesh. As there Assembly elections were to take place in UP, we did not get the EVMs. When we contacted the chief electoral officer of MP after the UP polls, he said the EVMs had already been sent to Maharashtra for urban body elections there,” he added.

“We again wrote to the EC… it said the EVMs supposed to be used for the urban local bodies polls in UP were pre-2006 models, so, they will not be allotted. Now, we have written to the EC to provide us EVMs built after 2006, if possible,” said Singh. However, he added: “The SEC is preparing to hold the elections with ballot papers, as it is unlikely that the EC will provide EVMs that are used in recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.”

When contacted, Pramod Kumar Pandey, UP Additional Chief Electoral Officer, refused to comment on the matter, as “the communication has taken place between the SEC and the EC”. “Only time the EC had allotted EVMs to the SEC was in 2012,” he added.

