EVM coding can be pre-tampered with at stage of writing software: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be tampered with prior to being deployed. Singh in a tweet said that there was a strong possibility of tampering with coding at the time of writing the software for the EVMs. “EC limiting objections to EVM to hacking. It must allow examination of possibility of software tampering at stage of writing it from server,” he said on Twitter. “EC must devise a way of supervision by Political Parties at the (stage) of coding software to EVM. Like it does at subsequent stages. Would they?” Singh said in another tweet.
EC limiting objections to EVM to hacking. It must allow examination of possibility of software tampering at stage of writing it from server
There is a strong possibility of tampering coding at the stage of writing software i.e. EVM can be pre-tampered. So no need for hacking
EC must devise a way of supervision by Political Parties at the of coding software to EVM. Like it does at subsequent stages. Would they ?
Following the BJP’s victories in the recently-concluded assembly elections, many opposition parties have accused the Narendra Modi-led government of tampering with EVMs to swing votes in its favour.
Amid this raging row over EVM tampering, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah had on Saturday hit out at the opposition, saying that blaming EVMs for poll defeat amounts to disrespect of the Election Commission. “To blame the electronic voting machines for defeat during the elections is like disrespecting the Election Commission,” Shah said.
The CPI(M) on Saturday asked the EC to link the machines to voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) to ensure fair polls. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, said that linking VVPAT to EVMs can help “restore” confidence among the people on fair electoral process.
Other leaders, including former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Mayawati, have also been questioning the EC about this issue. Kejriwal had sought the postponement of the upcoming Delhi municipal elections until VVPATs had been arranged for.
VVPATs dispense a slip with the symbol of the party the elector has voted for using the EVM, thus proving that the machine has recorded the correct vote.
- Apr 16, 2017 at 5:50 pm1. Earlier it was Smt. Mayawati and Shri Arvind Kejriwal who were claiming that electronic voting machines (EVMs) could be tampered with to give advantage to a particular party and now it is turn of the leader of the Congress party to say something about EVMs. 2. When these politicians win people’s mandate they have no problem with EVMs. But if they lose election they are ready to say that EVMs were mani ted. Then they must answer this question: What happened in Punjab embly election recently? 3. Politicians like Shri Kejriwal, Smt. Mayawati and Digvijaya Singh have every right to approach the Election Commission of India with whatever proof they are having about alleged failures or misuse of EVMs. But they cannot make wild, baseless allegations as they have been declared elected on the basis of elections wherein EVMs were used. Conducting election with use of ballot papers is out of question now and this must be clearly understood by everyone.Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 5:19 pmVVPAT can print a receit a vote still cannot be verified - vvpat is hogwash RSSS is forwarding its so called opposition agents like diggy kejri suramnium samy for paper trial - EVM itself is uncons uitinal only paper ballot is rightReply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 5:15 pmThis Dogvijay, has no brain, the machine code used to program microcontrollers, PLC, ICs and microprocessors is always in binaries and embly language once the program is written to hard code it then there is no way to modify and re-program it within the circuitry. This is impossible once the EVM handed over to client as there is no operating system, no software interface, no network, no external interfaces to connect to the EVM apart from the VVPAT now or the interface with control unit in the polling station. Dogvijay seems to be dreaming that these machines could be mani ted using c or c or something like that.Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 5:02 pmEVM is an electronic machine running on software unlike his older brother - typewriter. It can be programmed with any number of conditions which suits the parties. Even if VVPT is introduced it can be programed to print the receipt as per the voter choice still possible to add the count of vote into the favoured party. In short a programmable machine is not the solution at all.Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 4:55 pmFrom the above article those whoever cast their opinions are all those who are rejected by the electorates and tasted defeats and those who lost and defeated will only cry and will never accept their mistakes for the loss and definitely blame the EVM or for that matter the those who are victorious because they can't digest defeat and accept the fault is with them. If the statement is true that the BJP indulged with mani tion through EVMs and if accepted for argument sake why they had not done so at Manipur, Goa and they will not do like the short of majority in such emblies and instead prefer to have more than the formation of Govt. on their own and not to garner support with smaller parties for Govt. formation which the Congress party failed to do and Digvijiya knows better than anyone else is it NOT ???Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 4:43 pmMost EVMs were made during Congress rule. So Congress tampered the software code in 2013 so that Modi can win in 2014. Great logic. Congress is not on death bed without a reason!Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 4:40 pmHe must have tampered in 2004 and 2009 but could not do same in 2014 and onwards.Reply
