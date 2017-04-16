EVM coding can be pre-tampered with at stage of writing software: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be tampered with prior to being deployed. Singh in a tweet said that there was a strong possibility of tampering with coding at the time of writing the software for the EVMs. “EC limiting objections to EVM to hacking. It must allow examination of possibility of software tampering at stage of writing it from server,” he said on Twitter. “EC must devise a way of supervision by Political Parties at the (stage) of coding software to EVM. Like it does at subsequent stages. Would they?” Singh said in another tweet.

Following the BJP’s victories in the recently-concluded assembly elections, many opposition parties have accused the Narendra Modi-led government of tampering with EVMs to swing votes in its favour.

Amid this raging row over EVM tampering, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah had on Saturday hit out at the opposition, saying that blaming EVMs for poll defeat amounts to disrespect of the Election Commission. “To blame the electronic voting machines for defeat during the elections is like disrespecting the Election Commission,” Shah said.

The CPI(M) on Saturday asked the EC to link the machines to voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) to ensure fair polls. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, said that linking VVPAT to EVMs can help “restore” confidence among the people on fair electoral process.

Other leaders, including former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Mayawati, have also been questioning the EC about this issue. Kejriwal had sought the postponement of the upcoming Delhi municipal elections until VVPATs had been arranged for.

VVPATs dispense a slip with the symbol of the party the elector has voted for using the EVM, thus proving that the machine has recorded the correct vote.

