EVMs an excuse, accept defeat: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with part president Amit Shah at BJP’s National executive meet in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with part president Amit Shah at BJP’s National executive meet in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Questioning the Opposition’s criticism of EVMs, Amit Shah said it was an “insult to the authority of the Election Commission”. Accusing the Opposition of “not accepting defeat gracefully”, he said, “It is expected that defeated parties accept their loss with honesty. But now they are finding excuses.”

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Shah had pointed out that when the UPA won in 2004 and 2009 and when the AAP won in Delhi, when the BJP was defeated in Bihar and when the Congress won in Punjab, the same EVMs were used. “The Opposition has today no answer to our 325 seats and three-fourth majority, and so they are making EVMs and other excuses,” Shah said.

Responding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s comment that he had ways to hack EVMs, Prasad said, “A Chief Minister, an alumnus of IIT, claimed that EVMs can be tampered in 70 ways. We didn’t expect a CM to claim himself to be a hacker.”

