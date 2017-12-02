I can guarantee if ballot papers are used, BJP won’t come to power: BSP supremo Mayawati

The BSP chief has been demanding to discontinue the use of EVMs in elections ever since the legislative elections in the state resulted in BJP’s massive victory marking the BSP’s ouster from the power politics in the state. The BSP chief has been demanding to discontinue the use of EVMs in elections ever since the legislative elections in the state resulted in BJP’s massive victory marking the BSP’s ouster from the power politics in the state.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday challenged BJP by calling for the use of ballot papers in the 2019 General elections instead of voting by EVMs. “If BJP is honest and believes in democracy then discard EVMs and conduct voting on Ballot papers. General Elections are due in 2019. If BJP believes people are with them, they must implement it. I can guarantee if Ballot papers are used, BJP won’t come to power,” Mayawati was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BSP chief has been demanding to discontinue the use of EVMs in elections ever since the legislative elections in the state resulted in BJP’s massive victory in Uttar Pradesh. Similar demands and allegations about the misuse of EVMs were raised by Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BSP on Friday was able to win Meerut and Aligarh mayoral seats defeating the BJP in civic polls after four years of failing to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections and winning only 19 seats in the state polls earlier this year. Meanwhile, the SP failed to win a single mayoral seat, losing the only mayor’s post it held in Bareilly to the BJP.

