EVM ‘tampering’: SC seeks EC reply on probe plea

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Election Commission’s (EC) response on a PIL demanding investigation into allegations that Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were tampered with in the recent Assembly polls. A bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar issued notice to the EC on the plea that alleged that EVMs used for conducting polls could easily be tampered with.

The PIL filed by advocate M L Sharma in his personal capacity also sought a direction to the Centre for registering an FIR to investigate the alleged tampering of EVMs “for vested interest by a political party and to file their report before the apex court”. However, the court, at this juncture, opted to issue notice only to the EC and not to the central government and the CBI, also parties to the petition.

The plea has sought examination of the “quality, software/ malware and hacking effect in the EVMs from a reliable electronic lab/scientist and software expert and to file their report before this court for further action/prosecution”. The petitioner referred to allegations of EVM tampering in the recent Assembly elections Maharashtra civic polls. The PIL claimed that it was admitted by the EC itself that EVMs are tamper-proof only till their technical, mechanical and software details remain a secret.

