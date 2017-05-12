EVM tampering: Paper trail voting in all future polls, says Election Commission

The Election Commission (EC) Friday committed to hold all future polls to state assemblies and Lok Sabha with voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) and agreed to mandatorily tally paper trail slips with the EVM results of a fixed percentage of polling booths in every election.
The decisions were announced at the end of a marathon day-long meeting of the poll panel with 42 political parties on matters related to electronic voting machines (EVMs).
“The Commission has taken into account that VVPATs slips of electronic voting machines, up to a definite percentage which will be determined by the Commission, will also be subjected to counting and the ECI will evolve an appropriate framework in this regard,” Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi told reporters after the meeting.
As first reported by The Indian Express on April 20, the EC has already decided to link all EVMs with VVPAT machines for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, scheduled towards the end of this year. VVPAT machines produce a printout of the vote cast using an EVM. The printout is deposited in a box and can be used to resolve any dispute regarding the election.
“Political parties were also informed that the Commission will hold a challenge and offer opportunity to political parties to demonstrate that EVMs used in the recently concluded assembly elections were tampered or that EVMs can be tampered even under the laid down technical and administrative measures,” Zaidi said. The poll panel did not, however, announce the date of the proposed ‘Open Challenge’ on Friday.
During the meeting, all parties, except the BJP, expressed apprehensions over the infallibility of the EVMs. While a majority of the seven national and 35 state parties supported the use of VVPATs along with electronic machines, a few such as the Trinamool Congress, RJD, BSP, CPI, PMK and J&K National Panthers Party wanted the EC to go back to voting with paper ballots.
Incidentally, the JD(U) took a stand opposite to that of its ally RJD in Bihar. JD(U) representative Sanjay Jha cited the example of rampant booth capturing in the past in Bihar to oppose the proposal to use paper ballots again.
Some parties, including RLD and Congress, which supported the use of VVPATs urged the Commission to extend the display period of the VVPAT slip before it falls into the ballot box. Currently, the paper trail slip is displayed for seven seconds in the VVPAT window before it drops into the box. Parties want the display to last for 15 seconds.
At the meeting, many political parties, including RLD, CPI, Janata Dal (Secular) and National Conference, among others, also objected to the recent amendments to the Companies Act of 2013 which removed the cap of 7.5 per cent on corporate contribution to political parties.
“You (the government) have allowed unlimited corporate funding (to parties) but brought down the cash limit on donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000. This move will only benefit political parties such as the Congress and BJP,”said CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjan who attended the meeting.
Parties which opposed unlimited corporate funding, supported state funding of elections in the same breath. CPI, TMC, JDS and JD(U) were among the supporters. The Commission assured all parties that their feedback will be considered.
Zaidi said, “You should be convinced that EC has no favourites… we maintain equidistance from all parties and groups. It is our constitutional and moral duty to stand dead centre of the circle drawn around us by 56 political parties.”
His remarks came against the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioning the independence of Election Commissioners A K Joti and O P Rawat.
At Friday’s meeting, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia welcomed the EC’s announcement of using VVPATs in all future elections and urged the Commission to mandatorily count paper trail slips in 25 per cent of the polling booths in every constituency on the day of the results to instil more faith in the voting process.
Sisodia maintained that his party will demonstrate hacking on the EC’s EVM on the day of the proposed ‘Open Challenge’ just like it did on a prototype in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.
- May 12, 2017 at 10:25 pmif you press BJP button and VVPAT paper trial gives BJP slip still this VVPAT paper does not prove that vote registred by EVM memory is BJP becoz both are different and voter can only see 7 sec and cannot take slip to home - and voter cannot claim fraud there , only party candidate can claim fraud that to after elections - so VVPAT is total fraud - it is asman se gere khajoor pe atke - we want only PAPER BALLOT OR PUBLIC WILL TAKE BULLET IN HANDSReply
- May 12, 2017 at 10:22 pmKhujli is a shrunken as. and has no dignity and openly s. And his party is a party of jokers and money mongers who try to project them honest and righteous. EC doesn't need to listen to such crooks. Let there be elections in Delhi on ballot papers and the Khujli and the team will get to know where they stand.Reply
- May 12, 2017 at 10:17 pmGood decision. It is duty of Election Commission to ensure that the vote counting should not only be fair but also look so. During TN Seshan's days, no political party ever raised finger at EC and most of the elections were conducted in free and fair manner. Let us hope, this decision of EC will be better for the democracy.Reply
- May 12, 2017 at 10:12 pmhao many fonts are needed to learn in india ? 1) English inglis --- ( inglis : vnindia ) 2) English தமிழ் ಕನ್ನಡ್ తెలుగు हिंदी বাংলা ਪੰਜਾਬੀ മലയാളം ગુજરાત ওড়িয়াReply
- May 12, 2017 at 10:10 pmVVPAT system in the present form may not serve the intended function, as it displays the printed ballot only for 7 seconds. It is likely that a few voters may submit a dissent note that the displa ballot differs from the candidate button he pressed, even when it has displa correctly. There is no provision for the pol officer to verify the same. Over a period of time, such dissent notes may increase and defeat the very purpose. It may be required to provide an additional OK button for the voter and the ballot should be displa until the OK button is pressed by the voter. In case the voter observe a difference in candidate button pressed and the ballot displa , he should inform the pol officer without pressing the OK button. Once the malfunctioning is verified, the voting on that particular machine may be suspended immediately and a new machine may be put to use.Reply
- May 12, 2017 at 10:05 pmAAP rogues should have common sense. The independent fellow who claimed that he got 0 votes but proved absolutely wrong. Arrest these misleading rogues of the NationReply
- May 12, 2017 at 10:02 pmEVM will be faulty till BJP looses and opposition wins!Reply
- May 12, 2017 at 10:00 pmIt good decision of all political parties and chief election commissioner that they will use vvpat in future either embly election or loksabha election ,it is welcome decisionReply
- May 12, 2017 at 9:58 pmKhujli rogue must be arrested for misleading the Nation.Reply
- May 12, 2017 at 10:17 pm@RAM: AAP's position has been vindicated, you Criminal Aryan pigReply
- May 12, 2017 at 10:26 pmThere can be better place for venting your hate and anger against Kejriwal. If Kejriwal can be arrested for misleading the nation then why only Kejriwal and not others? (You will find hundreds of netas having misled, lied before the nation. Such netas are found in each and every party - Can you deny this?)Reply
- May 12, 2017 at 9:54 pmcase was filed in 2013 in SC and SC ordered VVPAT in 2014 elections but sanghi EC hand in gloves with RSS/BJP defied SC order and held elections without VVPAT and SC in love affair with EC / RSS BJP did not made contempt punishment to sanghi EC commissioner as it pounced on JUSTICE KARNAN and given invalid uncons uitinal contempt punishment - what a joke ALL SC EC GOI - all playing games with indian citizens robbing their adult franchiese and murdering democracy - that means 2014 and subsequent elections were farce and fraudReply
- May 12, 2017 at 9:48 pmGreat move EC atlast ur spine is slowly hardening ... 💪💪💪 or we were mislead by recent incidents that it's softened ... Jai hindReply
- May 12, 2017 at 9:58 pmu r in fools paradise VVPAT is also tamperable then y this solution is not used by US / EUROPE / CANADA /RUSSIA AND OTHERS and y they use ballot - only now u require more effort to tamper - many times ATM machine gives slip of withdrawl but no money will be dispenced - similarly vote will not be registered but u wl get slip -Reply
- May 12, 2017 at 9:47 pmhow if one person gives vote for BJP and sees slip of BJP but shouts that he had given to congress and slip came of BJP - means machine is faulty - how that can be resolved - not at all - so paper ballot is only alternative to catch safron fraudReply
- May 12, 2017 at 9:44 pmVVPAT is one more dangerous conspiracy – VVPAT and EVM can be dissociated and act separately then BJP will adequate BJP slips to VVPAT BOX Or they wont allow VVPAT slip counter verifying counting for each and every booth No body will keep quiet any one person at any booth demand cross verification then slip counting to be done – then it is double exercise – then y not BALLOT directlyReply
