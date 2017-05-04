EVM tampering issue: Election Commission to convene all-party meet on May 12

The EC has maintained are tamper proof and reliable. (Source: File) The EC has maintained are tamper proof and reliable. (Source: File)

The Election Commission of India has called for an all-party meeting in Delhi on May 12 to address the issue of accuracy of the electronic voting machines, ANI reported. At least 16 opposition parties have questioned the reliability of the EVMs which the EC has maintained are tamper proof and reliable.

The EC will presumably try to convince those doubting the reliability of the machines, news agency PTI reported. “We will soon hold an all-party meeting in which they will be told how our EVMs are non-tamperable and secured as per our administrative and technical safeguard system,” Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had told reporters in Chandigarh on April 29.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd