EVM tampering issue: A timeline of previous allegations of voter fraud

Ever since the results of the assembly elections in five states came out in March, the issue over the reliability of the electronic voting machine (EVM), which has been in use in elections across India since 1999, has been brought up repeatedly. Be it Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh, Harish Rawat in Uttarakhand or Arvind Kejriwal with regards to the Delhi MCD polls, all of them have claimed that these voting devices were rigged in order to produce favourable results. And on Tuesday, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Greater Kailash, demonstrated in a special session of the Delhi Assembly how the EVMs can be tampered with by simply using certain codes.

For a larger part, most parties have maintained that the machines have been rigged to favour results towards the BJP. Both BJP and the Election Commission have continuously asserted that the machines cannot be tampered with. But over the past few years, the BJP themselves have raised questions over the authenticity of the EVMs.

Here are the occasions when the use of EVMs have been questioned over the years:

2009 Lok Sabha elections: Following the results of the Lok Sabha polls, LK Advani in July 2009 alleged that the EVMs were not ‘foolproof’ to which a number of political parties agreed and highlighted the ‘vulnerability’ of these machines. Advani also suggested that the Election Commission revert to ballot papers considering the malfunctioning of EVMs. Support for Advani’s claims were found within the party by the then Leader of Opposition Arun Jaitley, among other parties such as the Left and the BSP. BJP even demanded an all-party meet to discuss the issue.

2014 Lok Sabha elections: Allegations of faulty EVMs were also made after Modi-led NDA swept votes across the country in the 2014 general elections. The win for NDA were met with much skepticism with Congress leader and then Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi alleging that the BJP had tampered the EVMs at national level following reports of glitches in the functioning of the machines in Assam. Another Congress leader, Sanjay Nirupam, joined in the chorus over doubts on the functioning of the EVMs and claimed that the defeat for “Congress candidates with massive leads” in certain states was not possible. AAP candidate from Mumbai North East Medha Patkar went further and even filed a complain with the EC.

2017 BMC elections: Six candidates from Mumbai’s K West wards alleged the EVMs were tampered, and demanded re-polling with ballot papers. According to the candidates in ward numbers 63, 64, 65, 69,70, 71, they noticed “huge discrepancies” in the number of votes polled on the EVM and the number of votes eventually counted. The date of polling on several EVMs in wards 69 and 70 showed February 23 instead of the actual date, February 21. Several candidates who garnered a high number of votes from their constituencies had reportedly got zero votes and subsequently wrote to the EC. Many losing candidates in places such as Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Amravati had also claimed that the EVMs were manipulated in BJP’s favour.

2017 state assembly elections: The row over faulty EVMs erupted following the results from the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The issue was first raised by BSP chief Mayawati following BJP’s whopping victory in Uttar Pradesh. Following the result, BSP raised the issue of EVM tampering in the state and demanded that an investigation be conducted regarding the usage of voting machines. Her concerns were echoed beyond party lines with the Samajwadi Party also questioning the usage of EVMs. SP National President Akhilesh Yadav said: “If questions have been raised by the Bahujan Samaj Party on EVMs, government should probe it. I will also look at it on my level.” Mayawati had even moved court over alleged tampering of EVMs in the Assembly polls, which led to even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to cry conspiracy. Mayawati even went on to say that the BJP tampered with the machines in at least 250 seats out of 403.

2017 Delhi MCD elections: Following BJP’s unprecedented win in the Delhi municipal body polls, the Aam Aadmi Party, though divided over the issue, raised the alleged manipulation of EVMs by BJP yet again. Earlier AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had threatened to launch an agitation over alleged “manipulation” of EVMs, an issue he had raised after the AAP’s disappointing performance in the recent Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia even went on to say that the win for BJP was the result of an “EVM wave and not Modi wave”. Less than a month following the defeat, Arvind Kejriwal called for a special session of the Delhi Assembly to demonstrate the tampering of the EVMs. AAP MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj demonstrated in front of the Assembly how with the use of a certain secret code the voting machines could be tampered.

