EVM ‘tampering’ disrupts House

Congress, SP and BSP members forced a brief adjournment of Rajya Sabha proceedings Wednesday protesting over alleged tampering of EVMs in UP, even as the government told Lok Sabha it was collecting information about this and other related issues.

In Rajya Sabha, Congress and SP members gave four notices seeking suspension of business to take up the issue. HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar said if anybody had a problem with EVMs, they could go to the Election Commission , not take up in Parliament.

Comments by Mayawati (BSP) against the BJP, later expunged, led to Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi saying she had “insulted people of the country and democracy”.

In Lok Sabha, MoS (Law) P P Chaudhary said in a written reply that information on whether any review has been conducted regarding EVM tampering “is being collected and will be laid on the table of the House”.

