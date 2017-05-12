EVM tampering row: All-party meet with EC underway

The meeting is still underway. (Source: ANI photo) The meeting is still underway. (Source: ANI photo)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said it has received funds for VVPAT or voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) from the government and that it will be implemented by 2019, according to news agency ANI.

Different political parties are attending a meeting called by the poll panel to discuss the issue of allegations of EVM ‘rigging’. The meeting will also dwell on proposed electoral reforms by the poll panel. Seven national and 35 of the 48 state recognised political parties are attending it. The commission has already thrown an open challenge to anyone who could prove the allegation of EVM tampering true.

The date of the proposed challenge would be decided after the meeting.

An ECI officer made a detailed presentation on EVM security features in the meeting. Several Aam Aadmi Party workers had on Thursday staged a demonstration outside the EC headquarters against the alleged EVM tampering during the elections.

Earlier this week, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj gave a live demonstration at a special Delhi Assembly session on how an EVM can be allegedly hacked using a prototype machine for the purpose. Same evening, the EC rejected the allegation, saying the demonstration did not reveal anything and the machine that Bhardwaj used was a ‘look-alike gadget’ of what is used during elections.

“It is common sense that gadgets other than ECI-EVMs can be programmed to perform in a pre-determined way, but it simply cannot be implied that ECI-EVMs will behave in the same manner because they are technically secured and function under an elaborate administrative and security protocol”, EC had said in a statement.

Parties including AAP, Congress, BSP and others had alleged that EVM tampering was the reason behind BJP’s victory in recently held assembly elections

