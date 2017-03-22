EVM: SC to hear plea on Friday

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a PIL seeking a probe into allegations of alleged tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during polls, including the recent assembly elections in five states. A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar posted for hearing on March 24 the petition filed by Delhi-based lawyer M L Sharma.

Sharma, in his petition, has sought a direction to the Election Commission and the Centre for probe into the allegations of EVM tampering and its possibility.

The plea sought examination of the “quality, software/malware and hacking effect in the EVMs from a reliable electronic lab/scientist and software expert and to file their report before this court for further action/prosecution”. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now