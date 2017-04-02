EVM does not decide election results: BJP

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal met Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to discuss the EVM tampering issue. (Source: File/PTI Photo) Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal met Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to discuss the EVM tampering issue. (Source: File/PTI Photo)

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of falsely blaming the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for their defeat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe claimed that former is ‘blowing things out of proportion’.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Sahasrabuddhe lashed out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, stating that the party is looking to mask its defeat by citing that the EVMs were tampered with.

“The agenda behind questioning the authenticity of EVMs is for AAP to philosophize its defeat. They are looking for excuses right now to cover up for their defeat,” he said.

Echoing a similar opinion, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi further accused AAP asserting that they are slowly losing support.

“The Congress and AAP work in coherence with each other. By questioning EVMs, it is clear that the party is under the fear of losing workers. It is strange how EVMs were not questioned when the two parties successfully established majorities in Punjab and Delhi respectively,” said Lekhi.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal met Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to discuss the EVM tampering issue.

