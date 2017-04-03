EVM dispensing only BJP slips is a serious matter: Kamal Nath

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath dubbed as “serious” the electronic voting machine (EVM) allegedly dispensing slips only of BJP symbol during the familiarisation exercise in Ater in Bhind district.

“This is a serious matter and needs to be investigated to bring out the truth. A Congress delegation has recently met the Election Commission in this regard,” Kamal Nath said when asked about the issue.

The Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) linked to an EVM allegedly dispensed only the BJP’s symbol irrespective of any button pressed during the public demonstration in Bhind on March 31.

VVPAT is a machine which dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party for which a person has voted for. The slip drops in a box and the voter cannot take it home. Nath said that MP Vivek Tankha and other Congress leaders had recently called on the Election Commission (EC) and registered a complaint about the alleged EVM tampering in Uttar Pradesh.

“EC was urged to conduct a free and fair probe into EVM tampering. It has assured to conduct an investigation into this,” he added.

Referring to the investment scenario in Madhya Pradesh, Nath stated that funds were not coming to the BJP ruled state due to its corrupt image. “Investors are staying away from Madhya Pradesh due to the corrupt image of the government. This has reduced the job opportunities in the state and increased the problems of people,” he added.

Earlier, Kamal Nath addressed a public meeting in favour of Congress candidate Savitri Singh from Bandhavgarh constituency in Umaria district where bypoll is scheduled. Bypolls in Ater Assembly constituency in Bhind district and at Bandhavgarh Assembly segment in Umaria district will take place on April 9, while the counting of votes will be held on April 13.

