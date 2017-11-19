Everyone safe, we did not discriminate: Yogi Adityanath in Muzaffarnagar

Yogi Adityanath’s rally in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. Gajendra Yadav Yogi Adityanath’s rally in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. Gajendra Yadav

REFERRING TO the Muzaffarnagar riots, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that what had happened in the district “four years ago” was “a tragedy”. He maintained that his government’s schemes were not discriminatory, but if someone tried to break the law, strict action would be taken.

Adityanath was addressing a rally on the Rajkiya Intercollege grounds in Muzaffarnagar in the run-up to urban local body polls, beginning on November 22. Initially, he was scheduled to kick-start BJP’s campaign from Muzaffarnagar on November 14, but the venue was later shifted to Ayodhya.

“For all of us, Muzaffarnagar is especially important because four years ago, Muzaffarnagar faced a lot of tragedy. To ensure that this kind of tragedy never returns and there is happiness on every face here, the youth here should use their energy for the development of the state and country… through employment. This is why I have come here to appeal to you,” Adityanath told the gathering.

“In the last eight months, no riots had taken place. If riots did not take place, it means that every person is safe. We did not discriminate. If loans have been waived, it has been waived for 86 lakh farmers. In the last seven months, we have given houses to 11 lakh people and we did not look at anyone’s caste or religion,” he said. “But despite this, if someone tries to be on the wrong side of the law, he will not be spared,” he added.

Adityanath said: “As soon as I came (to power), two things were done — first was the closure of illegal slaughterhouses. For many years, NGT and SC had been telling the state that illegal slaughterhouses should be shut. But previous governments did not have the courage… they were mired in illegal activities and used to manage the functioning of slaughterhouses, used to give shelter to rioters and criminals… In one blow, by shutting down all illegal slaughterhouses within 24 hours, we sent a message that rule of law will now prevail.” He added that framing of youths in “false cases” and farmers’ distress were next on his agenda.

