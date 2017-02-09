Everyone living in India is Hindu, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS cheif Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday. RSS cheif Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that every person living in India is a Hindu, including Muslims who are “Hindu by nationality but Muslim by faith’’. “Everyone who respects Bharat Mata is a Hindu. Despite following different faiths and modes of worship, we are all one,’’ he told a ‘Hindu Sammelan’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul. “If India were to become world leader (vishwa guru), Hindus will have to take responsibility. If something goes wrong, questions will be asked only of Hindus. India is the only country for Hindus.’’

Watch What Else Is Making News

He called on Hindus to remain united. “If we do not get united and do not help others, some evil forces will exploit the poor and those who lack education and health. They will use these differences to make some people go against the country. We do not want anyone to remain weak. We want them to become able and turn into givers from takers.’’

Bhagwat earlier visited Betul jail’s Barack No 1, where RSS leader M S Golwalkar was kept for three months in 1948 following the ban on the organization after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. He offered floral tributes to Golwalkar’s portrait in the cell, where Golwalkar was jailed.

The Congress criticised the jail visit, calling it a violation of jail manual. It questioned in what capacity did Bhagwat and other RSS functionaries, who hold no posts in the government, visited the jail.