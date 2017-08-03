Everyone knows DK Shivakumar is a rich man: BS Yeddyurappa on Income Tax raids

Former chief minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa speaking to ANI. (ANI photo) Former chief minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa speaking to ANI. (ANI photo)

BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa echoed Arun Jaitley’s words saying the raids on premises owned by Congress leader DK Shivakumar should not be linked to Gujarat MLAs. “Everyone knows DK Shivakumar is a rich man and is in politics from many years,” the BJP president of Karnataka told ANI on Thursday.

His statement comes at a time when raids by Income Tax officials are continuing at various premises owned by Shivakumar, with the latest search being carried out at his Delhi’s Safdarjung residence. I-T department searched a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, where 42 Congress MLAs from Gujarat are holed up to avoid poaching by the ruling BJP in Gujarat. Located in Ramanagara district, Eagleton Golf Resorted was raided as the I-T said they had recovered Rs 10 crore during the raids in Delhi.

Congress leaders called it ‘political vendetta’ and said it was an attempt to terrorise their legislators. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the BJP is on “an unprecedented witch-hunt” to win one Rajya Sabha (RS) seat in Gujarat. Congress leaders also disrupted the Parliament on Wednesday by protesting against the raids vociferously.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the matter must not be linked to the polls in Gujarat for Rajya Sabha seats.

Responding to Congress in Rajya Sabha, he said that properties of a “particular” minister of the Karnataka government was searched. “In that resort where your MLAs are staying, no search has taken place, no MLA has been searched. A particular individual was to be searched. He has gone and parked himself in that resort. So the authorities, because they had to confront him with the recovery, (sic) had gone to get him so that he could be adequately questioned by the authorities,” Jaitley said, adding that the minister has been taken to his residence from the resort.

Congress workers in Karnataka also held protests against the raids on Thursday.

Congress workers hold protest in Bengaluru against IT raids on Karnataka Minister D. K. Shivakumar. pic.twitter.com/4blYUF3Hx0 — ANI (@ANI_news) August 3, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd