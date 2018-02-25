Every section of society fed up with anti-people BJP govt in Haryana: Hooda

Hooda urged the people of Haryana to get rid of the “anti-people” BJP government in the state in the next Assembly elections. (Jasbir Malhi) Hooda urged the people of Haryana to get rid of the “anti-people” BJP government in the state in the next Assembly elections. (Jasbir Malhi)

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in the state, alleging that every section of the society, including farmers, traders and government employees were fed up with this “anti-people” dispensation.

Hooda urged the people of Haryana to get rid of the “anti-people” BJP government in the state in the next Assembly elections. At the launch of his “Jankranti Rath Yatra” in Anaj Mandi in Hodal the Congress leader alleged that the BJP had not fulfilled even one of the 154 promises it made before the Assembly elections three and a half years ago.

Hooda, who addressed the rally from a wheelchair after suffering an ankle fracture about two weeks ago, said all sections of the society including farmers, workers, government employees, traders, and youth, are suffering because of “anti-people policies” of the state government. “The situation in the state is going from bad to worse,” he alleged.

Hooda started his ‘Rath Yatra’ from Palwal’s Hodal town, which is at the southern tip of the state, and would cover all 90 Assembly constituencies. Alleging that farmers in the state are not getting even half the value of their crop, what they got during the Congress rule, he said, “The government has repeatedly used force against farmers whenever they raise their demands, like they did a few days ago.”

The former chief minister said the BJP had promised to bring back black money stashed overseas and that Rs 15 lakh would be deposited to every bank account. “But once in power they went back on this promise,” he said. Expressing concern over the law-and-order situation in the state, Hooda alleged that rape, loot, murder and dacoity were rampant.

About the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue, he said work on the canal was started from the Kapoori village in Punjab in 1982 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Most of the work on the canal was completed under the Congress rule but as soon as the BJP came to power in Haryana, it started closing the canal, Hooda alleged. He claimed that northern parts of Haryana were irrigated mainly by tube-wells and the Congress government had started work on the Dadupur-Nalwi canal to replenish ground water but the BJP government in the state decided to scrap the project.

“The BJP government has no understanding of the consequences,” Hooda said. He called on Congress workers to take the message of party president Rahul Gandhi and former president Sonia Gandhi to every village and town in the state, and told them to prepare for the Jan Kranti Yatra, “which would be a movement for bringing back the lost glory of the state”.

