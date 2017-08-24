Every penny of the treasury wd be spent for development, says Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Express photo by Subham Dutta. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Express photo by Subham Dutta.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday said that every penny of the treasury would be spent for the development of the people and the state. “Every penny will be spent on the people and the development of the state. For this ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ programme is being held in every division enablilng direct contact between the government and the people,” Das told a meeting at Oraiya Tand village of Podayahat block in Godda district.

Calling upon for collective effort in making the state prosperous and self-sufficient, Das said poverty of the rich state should end in five years. He added that the government was working with an aim that there should not be any BPL card holder in a time bound manner.

Within one year, people of 17 districts, 68 blocks and one thousand panchayats would have jobs, he said.

Das said that ‘Mukhya Mantri Udyami Board (s)’ were set up and under which 4.80 lakh women would be trained for self-employment.

The state could not develop properly due to political instability, but now better days are ahead, he said adding the state government was working to provide basic amenities.

