Modi ‘restored dignity’ to the Prime Minister’s office: Amit Shah

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Maharashtra with an aim to strengthen the party organisation within the state. The senior BJP leader reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader since independence and that he has ‘restored dignity to the Prime Minister’s office’. “Every minister in the previous UPA government considered himself the PM, but nobody considered the PM as PM,” Shah said.

Shah also lauded the Prime Minister for enacting the Goods and Services Tax law. He added that nobody else had the “daring or capability” to do it. Shah also assured that PM Modi was making all efforts to transform India into a world power by 2022, when the nation celebrates 75 years of freedom.

Talking of India’s significance on the world stage, the BJP chief said that,”India has emerged as a global leader on the issue of climate change, as seen at the Paris deliberations”. Shah said that “Our (BJP’s) biggest achievement is ending communalism, dynastic rule and appeasement (politics)”.

Amit Shah will also meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray during his visit. On the upcoming presidential elections, Shah said,”We will consult all our allies and then reach a decision on the presidential poll nominee.”

Additionally, Shah ruled out the resumption of bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan. “India and Pakistan will continue to play at international tournaments but neither India plays in Pakistan nor Pakistan plays in India,” said Shah, who also heads the Gujarat Cricket Association. His remark comes a day ahead of the Champions Trophy Final which will be played between India and Pakistan.

