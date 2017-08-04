Every language is a worldview… we must preserve our languages: G N Devy

Former PM Manmohan Singh with scholar Kapila Vatsyayan at the launch of 11 volumes of the survey on Thursday. PTI Former PM Manmohan Singh with scholar Kapila Vatsyayan at the launch of 11 volumes of the survey on Thursday. PTI

In a “century of synthetic silences”, “we have surrendered our memory to the artificial chip”. Aiming to rehabilitate memory and languages, the People’s Linguistic Survey of India (PLSI) led by author-activist G N Devy has surveyed and documented 780 living languages of India. Eleven volumes of the survey were released by former PM Manmohan Singh at India International Centre Thursday. Praising Devy’s work, Singh said, “Despite this amazing language diversity (in India), we seem to have lagged behind in linguistic research.”

Expressing concern at domination of Western thought, he said: “Our scholars know all about Saussure and Chomsky, but are not able to use the theories of Panini and Bhartrihari, Anandvardhan and Abhinavagupta with equal ease.”

Scholar Kapila Vatsyayan, social scientist Ashis Nandy and poet Ashok Vajpeyi were among those who lauded PLSI’s effort. So far, 22 volumes of the survey have been released. The entire series of 50 volumes is being published by Orient BlackSwan in several languages. The volumes include a socio-cultural biography of a language, its evolution and usage in literature and folklore.

Devy said they managed the mammoth exercise on a shoestring budget of around Rs 2 crore with the help of volunteers. “We got a grant of Rs 85 lakh from Tata Trust. Bhasha Research and Publication Centre put in Rs 1.15 crore. In 2007, the Union government announced a similar project and a proposed budget of Rs 600 crore. They dropped the idea later. That was when I decided to do it with the help of people,” he said.

Bhasha Trust was founded by Devy and others in 1996 for study, documentation and conservation of marginal languages. Devy was among the writers who returned their Sahitya Akademi awards in 2015 to protest rising intolerance. “Every language is a unique worldview. India still has around 850 surviving languages. We have to preserve our languages,” he said.

