Every aspect of rail services should be continuously improved, says President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind. President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind said today that every aspect related to railway services should be continuously improved, days after 23 people were killed in a stampede at a crowded station in Mumbai. The president, who inaugurated an airport in Shirdi in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district earlier today, tweeted on a variety of issues — open defecation, Swachh Bharat and the need for improving the railway network.

“The railway service is an important part of the everyday life of Mumbaikars. Every aspect related to railway services should be continuously improved,” he tweeted. Kovind had earlier expressed his condolences soon after the rail station tragedy on September 29.

“Anguished by the loss of lives in the stampede in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families; prayers with injured,” he had tweeted. Twenty-three people died and over 30 were injured in the stampede that took place on a narrow foot over-bridge that connects Elphinstone Road and Parel stations in Mumbai.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App