Event listed on Facebook triggers restrictions in Chennai

The Chennai police on Saturday imposed Section 144 prohibiting assembly of five or more people on the city’s Marina beach and nearby areas following an anonymous Facebook page invited youngsters to start a new youth political party in the state on Sunday. The Facebook event titled ‘Discussion meet: New Youth party for Tamil Nadu,’ was cancelled on Friday on the page with an apology. The page caught attention on Saturday.

Police sources said they were forced to impose Section 144 after over 43,000 showed interest and more than 16,000 marked their participation for the event. The police justified the imposition of the Section. It said that “anti-socials, anti-nationals and miscreants are trying to spread rumours through the social media, inviting the students and others to congregate in large numbers in the Marina and Foreshore areas by spreading their ideologies against the interest of the nation and state and may again incite or lead acts of violence, mischief and rioting, that would affect the safety, peace and tranquility of the citizens and would also pave way for damage to public properties.”

One of the posts on a page ‘Youth Party of Tamil Nadu’ noted that youngsters belonging to the working population make up the major share in the vote bank. “80 percent of whom were present at the beach for the protests. Imagine what if everybody supported a party formed by each one of us, guided by the right elders in the form of non-corrupt IAS/IPS officers. Let us do this. Please do share.’’