Even Kejriwal will forfeit deposit against CM in Lambi, says Harsimrat Badal

Harsimrat Badal called AAP a “non-player in Punjab politics.” Harsimrat Badal called AAP a “non-player in Punjab politics.”

Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Badal Tuesday said that “even if Kejriwal contests polls against CM, he will forfeit his security deposit”. Commenting on the prospect of AAP Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh likely facing off against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi, Harsimrat said, “Let them bring anyone they can, any leader whom AAP feel can contest against CM. Even if Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal comes in field against CM, he will forfeit his security deposit.”

Watch what else is making

Speaking at the Digi-Dhan fair organized at Ludhiana, Harsimrat said that Punjab polls is going to be a traditional battle between SAD and Congress. She called AAP a “non-player in Punjab politics.”

“Let them adopt whatever strategies they want to. It is going to be a battle between SAD and Congress. Most of AAP candidates are going to forfeit their security deposits,” said Badal.

Calling AAP a Congress’ “B-team”, Harsimrat said that “Kejriwal used Anna Hazare as a ladder to enter politics”. “Kejriwal used Anna Hazare to enter the politics and, now, Kejriwal is trying to do dirty politics in Punjab too. But, it is SAD-BJP alliance which is going to storm to power for the third consecutive time. People are not going to be deceived with the dirty tricks of AAP,” she said.

She was accompanied by BJP state chief Vijay Sampla who said that “BJP’s list of candidates will be announced soon”. Meanwhile Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, while speaking at the sangat darshan programme at Malout in Muktsar, called AAP a “group of irreligious people without any knowledge of history and culture of Punjab”. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is going to address a massive rally at village Kolianwali in Lambi Wednesday — the chief minister’s constituency. Jarnail Singh, Delhi MLA from Rajouri Garden, who flung a shoe at P Chidambaram in 2009, is likely to be announced as Lambi candidate.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd