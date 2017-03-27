‘Even in love affair, can’t violate girl against her will’: HC rejects bail to rape accused

THE BOMBAY High Court, while hearing a case in which a minor girl had accused a man of raping her, observed that even if there had been a love affair between the two, the man still could not violate her against her will and without her consent. The accused had filed an application before the High Court for suspension of his sentence besides seeking bail. Justice A M Badar refused to grant him bail.

“The defence witnesses attempted to show that there was love affair between the applicant and the girl. If that is so, then also the applicant cannot violate her against her will and without her consent. In this view of the matter, no case for bail is made out. The application is rejected,” observed Justice Badar.

The counsel for the accused had argued that the medical evidence does not support a case of rape. Further it was argued that evidence of defence witnesses and other evidence suggest that there was a love affair between them and since the accused had refused to marry the complainant, he was falsely implicated.

The Additional Public Prosecutor opposed the application contending that the crime in question was serious.

The trial judge earlier concluded that the girl was below 18 years at the time of the alleged rape, but had further held that as the prosecution failed to prove this fact, the accused could not be booked for offences punishable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The evidence of the girl shows that in September 2015, when she was going towards her agricultural land, accused persons dragged her inside the house where the applicant had committed rape. Her conduct is material to infer the guilt of the applicant and her evidence also stands corroborated by witnesses,” said the court.

On the aspect of the medical report, the court held, “the doctor who examined the girl after about six days came to the conclusion that she had sexual intercourse in the past. There can also be some other reasons for hymen tear and one cannot come to the conclusion that what is stated by the girl for causing rupture of her hymen is false and that

too at this stage.”

