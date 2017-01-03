Even as PM Modi says state didn’t use central funds, CM Akhilesh writes to Jaitley for assistance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Amid the ongoing feud in the Samajwadi Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Akhilesh government of not utilising central money sent to Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister wrote to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeking assistance for development schemes in the state.

Akhilesh requested the Centre to provide special assistance of at least Rs 5,000 crore for the upcoming Poorvanchal Expressway.

He demanded the release of “pending funds” worth Rs 3,600 crore under the ‘Education for all’ scheme and Rs 132 crore under the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme. Furthermore, he requested clearance for the Kanpur and Varanasi Metro projects. The chief minister also requested 100 per cent central funding for the rural drinking water schemes in Bundelkhand and Vindhya sector in the state, which amounts to around Rs 2,360 crore.

He asked for another Rs 117 crore for police modernisation for the year 2016-17, and requested the consideration of a proposal of another Rs 562 crore for the same. In view of demonetisation, Akhilesh requested for removal of the limit to withdraw money by businessmen i.e. Rs 50,000 and to increase the limit of Rs 24,000 for withdrawal by farmers, as well as to ensure easy availability of low denomination currency notes.

