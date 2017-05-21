Eve teasers assault student in college

A 20-year-old student of Shri K J Polytechnic in Bharuch was allegedly eve teased and assaulted by six youths on the college campus on Saturday. The computer engineering student has been admitted to Bharuch Civil hospital. Her parents have lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the sources, prime accused Montu alias Mohit Patel, a former student of the college, and five of his friends have been harassing the woman, a native of Vadodara, and her two college friends for the last four days.

On Saturday, as the victim objected to Mohit’s vulgar comments, he lost his temper and slapped her. He then took her to a nearby bush and hit her repeatedly. The victim’s friends tried calling the security guard but he did not respond.

Then they called the women helpline.

A police team immediately reached the spot and found the victim lying with injuries in abdomen. The accused had fled by then.

Police took her to hospital and informed her parents.

The victim’s father said, “My daughter is a bright student. She was tolerating Mohit’s remarks for the last four days and today (Sunday) she confronted him and his friends who beat her up. We have registered a police complaint. We want the police to take strict actions against the accused so that no one else repeats such an act.” Questioning the college authorities, he asked why they allowed such “romeos” on the premises.”

Bharuch Deputy Superintendent of Police Amita Patel said, “We have sent teams to arrest the accused. We are taking the help of CCTV footage to identify them. We will also interrogate the security guard who did not help her. We will not leave any stone unturned in the case.”

Repeated attempts to contact college principal Upasna Sharma over phone failed as she did not pick up the call.

