Euthanasia: Supreme Court order draws on Gandhi’s views

The judge wrote that while Gandhi and his critics discussed the issue of “painlessly ending the life to end suffering” without using the term ‘euthanasia’, “he meant the same. The judge wrote that while Gandhi and his critics discussed the issue of “painlessly ending the life to end suffering” without using the term ‘euthanasia’, “he meant the same.

In its judgment legalising passive euthanasia, the Supreme Court on Friday recalled an instance when Mahatma Gandhi found himself in the midst of a debate on the topic. Gandhi, the court pointed out, had in 1928 put an end to the suffering of a calf in his ashram by getting a doctor to administer it a lethal injection. Gandhi had then justified his decision and also batted for applying the principle to humans if the need arose.

“It is interesting to note that the issue of euthanasia was debated in India in 1928. Probably this was the first public debate on euthanasia to be reported,” said Justice A K Sikri in his separate 112-page order, adding that this was “probably… the first public debate on euthanasia and animal/veterinary euthanasia and the debate also covered the issue of human euthanasia.”

“A calf in Gandhi’s ashram was ailing under great pain. In spite of every possible treatment and nursing, the condition of the calf was so bad that it could not even change its side or even it could not be lifted about in order to prevent pressure ulcers/sores. It could not even take nourishment and was tormented by flies,” wrote Sikri.

A surgeon’s advice was sought and he “declared the case to be past help and past hope… After painful days of hesitation and discussions with the managing committee of Goseva Sangh and the inmates of the ashram, Gandhi made up his mind to end the life of the calf in a painless way as possible”, the judgment read.

Though Gandhi’s decision faced considerable opposition, he stood his ground, wrote Sikri. He later “critically examined the question through his article which appeared in Navajivan (dated 30-9-1928) and Young India (4-10-1928)”.

The judge wrote that while Gandhi and his critics discussed the issue of “painlessly ending the life to end suffering” without using the term ‘euthanasia’, “he meant the same. Further it is more interesting to learn that at various instances Gandhiji had touched upon the issues of present-day debates on voluntary euthanasia, non-voluntary euthanasia, involuntary euthanasia, as well as passive euthanasia, active euthanasia, physician-assisted euthanasia and the rejection or ‘termination of treatment’. Gandhi advocated the development of positive outlook towards life and strived for the humane nursing and medical care even when cure was impossible. It was the way he analysed Karma and submitted to the will of the God”.

On whether he would apply it to humans, Gandhi’s answer was an emphatic yes, wrote Sikri. Quoting Gandhi, Sikri writes, “But the question may very legitimately be put to me: would I apply the same principle to human beings? Would I like it to be applied in my own case? My reply is ‘yes’; the same law holds good in both the cases…”

The judgment says Gandhi was of the view that to put “an end to the suffering of a patient who is in an unconscious state” would not amount to “himsa (violence)”.

“Just as a surgeon does not commit himsa but practises the purest ahimsa when he wields his knife, one may find it necessary, under certain imperative circumstances, to go a step further and sever life from the body in the interest of the sufferer,” the judgment says, quoting Gandhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App